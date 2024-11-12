Nicolas Cage spotted filming for major upcoming new project

Nicolas Cage was spotted on set in Los Angeles, embracing a vintage, mysterious look for his role in the upcoming series Spider-Noir.

The 60-year-old actor, known for his eclectic film roles and five marriages, was in full costume as the character Spider-Man Noir.

According to Daily Mail, Cage was also captured filming a scene while eating a hot dog beside vintage cars, channeling his role as a gritty private investigator in the dark and dangerous streets of 1930s New York City.

While dressed in a forest green overcoat, a fedora, and a gray suit, Cage was seen walking along a bustling 1930s-style street, embodying the moody atmosphere of the noir genre.

Additionally, Spider-Noir, produced by MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video, brings Cage back to the Spider-Man universe.

Moreover, the series will follow Cage’s character, a former superhero grappling with his past as he navigates life as a down-on-his-luck investigator haunted by old regrets and secrets.

In 2018, he voiced Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, describing his approach as inspired by noir legends like Humphrey Bogart, James Cagney and Edward G. Robinson.

Furthermore, joining Cage in the cast are Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, and Li Jun Li.

In regards to this, Cage shared at the time, while highlighting his admiration for the classic style, “I tried to channel those noir films with Bogart.”

It is worth mentioning that this highly anticipated series will mark Cage’s first foray into television as a series regular, adding a new chapter to his celebrated film career, which includes an Academy Award for Leaving Las Vegas.