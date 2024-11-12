Princess Charlene shares her hidden struggles, makes heartbreaking confession

Princess Charlene made an emotional admission as she opened up about feeling isolated during her Olympic swimming days.



The Princess of Monaco revealed how intense training took a toll on her social life in an interview with Gala Magazine.

The 46-year-old royal reflected on her athletic past, sharing how her focus on competing in the Olympic Games consumed her life which left her feeling disconnected from peers.

Reflecting on her former life, Charlene said: "I walk, I cycle, I swim too, but not as much as before. I don’t practise swimming as intensely as in the past.”

"When I was young, I trained very hard, I challenged myself physically. These days, it’s all about moderation,” she added.

However, Charlene acknowledged that her body can no longer keep up with her ambitions.

"It can be quite difficult because my nature is to want to beat records, win medals and surpass my limits,” she said.

"But, at nearly 47 years old, I can no longer do that… my body won’t let me. My spirit and my heart might, but my body says no!"

She continued: "I was first and foremost an athlete. I was training to take part in the Olympic Games. It was my goal.

"I sometimes felt a little isolated from other teenagers. Swimming took up all my time. I devoted all my days, weeks, and years to being at the top of my game."