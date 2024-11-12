'General Hospital' star Steve Burton reflects on emotional goodbye with Kelly Monaco

'General Hospital' star Steve Burton on emotional goodbye with Kelly Monaco

Steve Burton opened up about his experience filming the final scenes on General Hospital with Kelly Monaco.

Burton revealed that saying goodbye to his longtime co-star Monaco was more difficult than he thought.

During his the Daily Drama podcast, Burton said, "I was really at a loss in the sense of I wasn’t sure how to play this. Obviously, we have a huge history."

"Obviously, we’ve worked together for a long time, so there were all of these things going on, but I didn’t have a clear vision," he added.

He recalled how his character had to say Monaco's character goodbye before her death, saying, "I had to shoot that stuff with her first and then go backward."

"It was very sad because Kelly was obviously leaving, and then the emotion of the character passing and all these things, and I just thought everybody really did a wonderful job," Burton said further.

He added, “It was really interesting to have gotten all that emotion out and then have to go back. I know people in movies do this all the time, but as an actor, it’s not your favorite thing to do.”

Additionally, fellow cast member Maurice Benard offered support saying, "whatever happens in there is supposed to happen.”

"You don’t have to force anything. Just let it work," he added.