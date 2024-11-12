Brittany Cartwright goes unfiltered on fling with Jax Taylor’s pal

Brittany Cartwright is getting vocal about her brief romance with Jax Taylor’s friend.

The Valley star, 35, made an appearance on Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast on Monday where she spoke at length about the scandal surrounding Jax Taylor split and the fling with his friend.

The reality star made it clear that the former married couple never had “a no dating in the friend group policy” following their split in February.

“We never spoke about that because why would we? First off, I didn’t think I was going to hook up with his friend. It wasn’t planned,” she shared. “I wasn’t trying to go after one of his friends. That’s not how it happened.”

The Vanderpump Rules alum then recalled the terms they did agree on following their separation, which she claims were violated by Jax.

“What we had said was, ‘Nobody around [the couple’s 3-year-old son] Cruz and nobody at our home that we own together that we own together… Please don’t have girls at the house.' Those were the two rules. I don’t know if he had anyone around Cruz but he had people at my house. I caught them both times. … I caught him twice!" she alleged.

Brittany also got candid about what piqued her interest in Jax’s friend, who she chose not to name.

“It wasn't planned, but also it was somebody that I felt like I knew,” she shared. “And in our world, it's so crazy because, like, how do you trust people?”

“And I was single for the first time in LA—it's another weird thing about my life is that my whole LA story has been with Jax and on camera pretty much, so I've never lived in LA without Jax, so this is also a new thing for me.

The mother of one was adamant that she no longer cared what Taylor thought of her decision to sleep with his friend.

“I was just so mad at Jax so I didn’t care if I hurt his feelings,” she explained. “Why should I care? He never cared about how he hurt my feelings for years. He put me down. He did so much to me. It’s like I’m sorry that you’re so upset about who it is but at the same time, you didn’t give me attention, affection or anything for years.”

“Jax has no leg to stand on,” she added.

The Bravo celebrity also spilled that the friend was “hot,” as she recalled the earlier flirtatious exchanges between the two.

“I could tell this guy was flirting with me. I was always flirting with him. He’s very much my type. Just kinda flirting through DMs one time and I was just like, come over. Slide into the DMs.”

However, Brittany ruled out any possibility of her returning to the dating apps.

“No, I’ve never been on a dating app before…I don’t think I’m that ready.”

Cartwright’s comments come nine months after the reality star announced that she and Taylor were "taking time apart.”

She then filed for divorce on August 27 after Taylor completed a 30-day treatment in a mental health facility.