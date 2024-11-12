 
Geo News

Ethan Slater praises 'Wicked' costars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo: 'They're amazing'

'Wicked' will hit theaters on November 22, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

November 12, 2024

Ethan Slater praises Wicked costars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo: Theyre amazing
Ethan Slater praises 'Wicked' costars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo: 'They're amazing'

Ethan Slater shared his work experience with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in their new film Wicked.

Speaking to Extra, the 32-year-old actor praised his co-stars, calling them "amazing" performers.

"They're amazing, they're powerhouses, they're like voices of a generation,” said Ethan of Ariana and Cynthia. "Everybody knows what incredible singers they are.”

He further said, “You think they're really different singers and then they sing together and it sounds like one voice, which is like a beautiful metaphor for them in this movie.”

"They're also just really connected actors and they're really generous scene partners, and getting to work with them was just like a master class,” the actor continued.

“I felt like I learned something every single take from both of them,” Ethan added.

For those unversed, Wicked will hit cinemas on November 22, 2024.

Ariana Grande sparks health concerns after L.A. 'Wicked' premiere
Ariana Grande sparks health concerns after L.A. 'Wicked' premiere
Kate Middleton sends secret message to Prince Harry as she honours ‘Royal ties'
Kate Middleton sends secret message to Prince Harry as she honours ‘Royal ties'
'General Hospital' star Steve Burton reflects on emotional goodbye with Kelly Monaco
'General Hospital' star Steve Burton reflects on emotional goodbye with Kelly Monaco
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive new honour after challenging year
Prince William, Kate Middleton receive new honour after challenging year
Brittany Cartwright goes unfiltered on fling with Jax Taylor's pal
Brittany Cartwright goes unfiltered on fling with Jax Taylor's pal
Princess Charlene shares her hidden struggles, makes heartbreaking confession
Princess Charlene shares her hidden struggles, makes heartbreaking confession
Cynthia Bailey hopes Lenny Kravitz didn't hear her viral missed connection story
Cynthia Bailey hopes Lenny Kravitz didn't hear her viral missed connection story
Chris Pratt welcomes third child with Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt welcomes third child with Katherine Schwarzenegger