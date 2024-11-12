Ethan Slater praises 'Wicked' costars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo: 'They're amazing'

Ethan Slater shared his work experience with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in their new film Wicked.

Speaking to Extra, the 32-year-old actor praised his co-stars, calling them "amazing" performers.

"They're amazing, they're powerhouses, they're like voices of a generation,” said Ethan of Ariana and Cynthia. "Everybody knows what incredible singers they are.”

He further said, “You think they're really different singers and then they sing together and it sounds like one voice, which is like a beautiful metaphor for them in this movie.”

"They're also just really connected actors and they're really generous scene partners, and getting to work with them was just like a master class,” the actor continued.

“I felt like I learned something every single take from both of them,” Ethan added.

For those unversed, Wicked will hit cinemas on November 22, 2024.