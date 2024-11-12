Kourtney Kardashian shares how she's managing postpartum hair loss

Kourtney Kardashian has shared her experience with postpartum hair loss.

In an interview with WWD, Kourtney revealed how she's adjusting with her hair care routine after giving birth to son, Rocky.

The Kardashians star admitted that she's been struggling with hair loss, which is common for breastfeeding women.

Kourtney, who is also mom to Mason, Penelope and Reign, said, "I noticed it with all four of my kids, when I was breastfeeding, that I would have hair loss and shedding ..."

However, the Lemme founder went on to share something “new” she have been doing this time, saying, “A new thing I've been doing is I drink bone broth in the mornings instead of tea. I have that on my carpooling adventures.”

She added, “I try to not do too much to my hair during this time, and I try to not wash it as often as possible.”

"I will put hair oils ...in and just keep my hair sleek, and then just try to not use a lot of product at all," Kourtney shared.