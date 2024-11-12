Photo: Timothee Chalamet talks Natalie Portman inspiration

Timothee Chalamet recently weighed in on the reason why he did not play Bob Dylan in his biopic.

In a recent confessional with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Chalamet revealed that he rejected Bob Dylan’s role in the movie, Elvis, which was later played by his Dune co-star Austin Butler.

The actor, who is currently dating Kylie Jenner, shared that initially he planned to take inspiration from actors like Natalie Portman, who mimicked every step of Jacqueline Kennedy in Jackie.

“Natalie Portman does a sequence in [Jackie] that is step-for-step exactly what Jackie did,” Timothee began.

The acting sensation also established, “That was sort of my aspiration – my layman's aspiration going into Bob.”

In addition to this, the Wonka actor disclosed that once he started working with a vocal and movement coach, it came to his notice that he could not possibly learn to mimic the legendary musician.

“Wait, vs I gotta do none of this because this is not my style,” he continued.

Before signing off from the chat, “Bob did not have a vocal coach. He had two bottles of red wine and four packs of cigarettes," maintaining, "There's no way to impersonate that.”