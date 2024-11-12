Queen Camilla's new major health update revealed

Queen Camilla will attend this year’s Royal Variety Performance with husband King Charles after missing two of the most important dates in the royal calendar because of the chest infection.

Camilla, skipped Saturday evening´s Festival of Remembrance commemorative concert and Sunday´s ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial.

"Following doctors´ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend´s Remembrance events," a palace spokesperson said last week.

Now, the Royal Variety charity has seemingly confirmed major update on Queen’s health and revealed that she and King Charles will attend the 97th Royal Variety Performance on November 22.

The Royal Variety announced on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, “We are thrilled that our new Patron, HM The King, accompanied by HM The Queen will be attending the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on 22nd Nov.”

It further said, “This annual fundraiser ensures that our charity continues to assist those in need who are retired from, or currently working in, the entertainment industry.”



