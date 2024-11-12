'Iron Maiden' star Paul Di’Anno's cause of death comes to light

Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di’Anno's cause of death has been revealed.

The musician’s Facebook page has revealed that the ex vocalist died from a “tear in the sac around the heart” that made his heart stop.

“We have received permission from Paul’s family to bring you the news of Paul’s cause of death, after the results of the autopsy have been received,” read the post.

“His sisters Cheryl and Michelle confirmed the following: ‘Basically he had a tear in the sac around the heart and blood has filled inside it from the main aorta artery and that has caused the heart to stop.' Paul’s death was instantaneous and hopefully painless. May he rest in peace,” the statement read.

Following his demise, the artist's friends and family held an In Memoriam show over the weekend at Underworld Camden in London. “With a magnificent musical set, his musical colleagues said a worthy farewell to their friend,” the post added.

Di’Anno’s death was confirmed in a note shared via his Facebook page by the metal label, Conquest Music, on behalf of the Di’Anno’s family.

It said that Paul Andrews—who went with the stage name Di’Anno—died at his home in Salisbury, England.

Per the statement, Di’Anno had been “troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair.”

Yet, he continued to perform at shows worldwide, “racking up well over 100 shows since 2023″—despite announcing a retirement in 2020.