Buckingham Palace goes into a frenzy because of King Charles' ulcer covered mouth

King Charles has reportedly been battling a myriad of health issues from the moment his cancer got diagnosed, and its only been getting ‘’worse’ according to sources.

The alarming state of his health at the moment has also sparked worries, with many considering him ‘frail’ and sickly’.

For those unversed, it all came into view for fans, at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

An expert also spoke out about the entire thing, and according to RadarOnline, warned, “Although Charles is trying to show that it's business as usual, it's not working out that way. Anyone can see he's not well.”

“His sore lips have caused some people to draw back in horror. And his complexion is raw and ruddy. His courtiers worry he's neglecting his health by putting the kingdom first,” the source also admitted.

“Clearly, he's sicker than he makes himself out to be,” right now.

An expert even observed how closely he was being monitored during the day and claimed, “It was clear he had a very watchful wing-woman, in a touching display it was Princess Anne who flanked her brother and watched him like a hawk.”

“Even when there were things happening on the stage, we could see her eyes drawn to Charles with a look of almost maternal concern.”