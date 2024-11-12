Photo: Ben Affleck admitted being on verge of losing everything: Report

Ben Affleck reportedly admitted that he is one mistake away from turning into an utter failure.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, no one is spared by the risk of investing in Hollywood as previously Ben Affleck also confessed being "subject" to this fear of failure.

In a resurfaced interview, the father of two shared with the outlet, Deadline, "We're all subject to this sort of insecurity in this business.”

"Whether we're actors or directors or writers, the phone could stop ringing for us,” he added while attending the Wicked premiere earlier this year.

"This is the only thing I can count on, this upfront money. I don't know when this might go away,” he also established at the time.

"I'm one errant remark away from being cancelled, or I'm one movie bomb away from never working again,” Ben continued.

Before signing off from the chat, Ben mentioned, “And I've got a family and so forth."

It is pertinent to mention here that at that time Ben was completely smitten with his now-estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez.

But soon, reports stating the couple’s marital woes started circulating, and soon the songstress filed for divorce from Ben.

Jennifer, who tied the knot with Ben Affleck in 2022, stated April 2024 as her separation date in legal documents.