Photo: 'Harry Potter' stars share exciting news for Potterheads

Harry Potter excited fans with new details as they jumped back in time

Harry Potter’s iconic twin duo, James and Oliver Phelps recently dished out exciting details about a new project.

For those unversed, the pair have been selected as hosts of the new Food Network series, Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking.

Recently, the pair had a candid chat with Us Weekly about their new project and was asked what led the producers to choose Harry Potter as their theme.

“The fast majority of people have heard of Harry Potter in some way, shape or form, whether they’ve read the books, seen the movies or just heard people talking about it. Every episode of the show is based on a theme of a set,” James began.

He went on to explain, “So, we film the series at Leavesden where we filmed the original movies, so what works well is that it’s literally all these top bakers and chefs imaginations from the movies coming out in edible forms.

After discussing how they felt jumping back into time, the interviewer asked them if there were “any nods in the set that Potter head can lookout for.”

In response, Oliver took the lead and said, “There’s so many different nods to certain elements of the Wizarding World in there.”

“If you look very carefully, there’s some subtle nods to the chocolate frog boxes or a quidditch pitch in the background,” the twin also addressed.

“No doubt that the viewers will really enjoy watching it and just being thrown back into the Wizarding World,” he concluded.