Meghan Markle ultimate ‘jam' plan to win back Hollywood

Meghan Markle is reportedly trying to win Christmas with special packages for her Hollywood fraternity.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has largely been at the back end this year, is promoting her lifestyle brand titled, ‘American Riviera Orchard’ with gift bags.

An insider tells Closer Magazine: "Meghan has been meticulously curating gift packages filled with a selection of all her favourite things – and of course, plenty of her jam – to send to the who’s who of Hollywood.”

"While there is no doubt it’s about promoting her American Riviera Orchard brand, it’s also about spreading goodwill and trying to remind people of her softer side. With Christmas around the corner, Meghan sees it as the perfect time to try to rebuild connections and is determined not to start 2025 surrounded by negativity."

The insider said: "She’s sending them out to all her friends and acquaintances, and is willing to spend a fortune and a whole lot of time because she sees it as an investment in her relationships."