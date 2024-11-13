Prince Andrew reminded of £3M debt amid claims of plenty money

Prince Andrew has realised genuine concerns amongst stake holders as he resists on giving up the Royal Lodge.



The Duke of York, who insists he will be able to manage the staggering maintenance cost of the Windsor abode, is questioned ‘where is the money coming from,’ by Isabelle de Rouvre, a French socialite.

She told the Mail on Sunday: "I am missing millions as a result of this man. I reduced what he owed me because... they told me he did not have the money. I was left with little choice.

"Now he is saying he has plenty of finances – but where does this money now come from? They [Andrew and Sarah] were apparently so poor before they had to pay me, and now they are so rich."

Meanwhile, York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell told the outlet: "When the funding for the Royal Family is due to rise by £45 million next year to a staggering £132 million, serious questions need to be asked as to why the monarch's brother continues to reside at his mansion.