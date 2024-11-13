Glen Powell reacts to viral 'Mission Impossible' rumour

Rumour has it that Tom Cruise wants Glen Powell to replace him in Mission Impossible. But the latter response to this was a must-read.



The Top Gun: Maverick star appeared on The Pat McAfee Show after the host asked him whether this was true by saying, “We just want to call and say congratulations, brother.”

In a playful manner, Glen responded, “My mom would never let me do that," adding that the spy-thrilling franchise is “the worst gig in town; everybody knows that.”

Earlier, Tom shared the teaser, title and poster of his upcoming eighth instalment of Mission Impossible.

Now officially titled The Final Reckoning, the megastar captioned the post, "Every choice has led to this," adding the movie will be released on May 23, 2025.

The same cast will also return to the film: Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, Greg Tarzan Davis, Mariela Garriga, and Indira Varma.