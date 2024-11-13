 
Geo News

Meghan Markle tipped take bitter pill to keep Kate happy

Meghan Markle is told she would have to let go of her grievances if she wants return in the Royal Family

By
Web Desk
|

November 13, 2024

Meghan Markle would have to take a great leap of faith if she wants to heal her rift with the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex is told the key to Royal amendments is to make up with Kate Middleton with special apology.

Royal expert Richard Eden speaks on Palace Confidential podcast:"I've been speaking to people about...the chances of a reconciliation between the brothers.

“But everyone really has made the same points that it won't happen until Harry and Meghan really apologise for everything they have said."

He continued: "They need to apologise, at least privately, but also how can there be that reconciliation when William and Catherine just don't know what will later appear in a TV programme or in a book? 

“Genuinely, once you've lost that trust you've kind of lost it forever.”

He went on to add: "Can you imagine what they were thinking about? Because, in his [Harry's] memoirs, he had just revealed those intimate conversations that they never in a million years thought would have been published, so there really won't be any welcome back."

