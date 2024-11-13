 
Channing Tatum is ‘focused' on daughter amid Zoe Kravitz split

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz called it quits in the month of October this year

November 13, 2024

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are doing well amid their split, reveals a source.

The couple, who called it quits after 3 years of dating, are focusing on their work to stay away from emotional drain.

"He's been doing well since the split," a source close to Tatum tells PEOPLE of the actor. "He's focused on a new movie project in [North Carolina.] And he's spending time with his daughter when he's off."

The lovebirds announced their divorce on Oct, adding that the duo has ended their engagement.

Meanwhile Kravitz is currently filming in New York.

“She always loved N.Y.C.," another source tells PEOPLE, who adds, "She seems the happiest there. She’s spending time with friends and has also been filming."

According to the latest findings of Us Weekly, the pair decided to part ways with each other because “travel and work were becoming an issue.”

The source also explained, “They [had] been starting to drift apart and realized they didn’t want the same things.”

