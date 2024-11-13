Kristin Chenoweth opens up about marriage with husband Josh Bryant

Kristin Chenoweth recently reflected on her marriage to her 42-year-old husband, Josh Bryant, emphasizing that “age is just a number” during an interview on The View.

According to Daily Mail, the couple’s love story began in 2016 when they met at Chenoweth’s niece’s wedding, where Bryant was performing with his band, Backroad Anthem.

Moreover, intrigued by the younger musician, Chenoweth recalled thinking, “Who’s that? He’s so cute?!”

Additionally, Bryant’s “old-fashioned” approach charmed Chenoweth, and he soon asked to “court” her, a request she humorously questioned as being from “1935."

As per the publication, their relationship blossomed and they officially started dating in 2018, with Bryant proposing in 2021 on the rooftop of New York’s Rainbow Room.

Furthermore, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Dallas, attended by celebrity friends like David Foster, Katharine McPhee, and Kenny Ortega.

Meanwhile, Chenoweth wore a custom nude-and-pink Pamela Rolland dress, opting for a non-traditional gown that reflected her unique style, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that now happily married, Chenoweth, who once considered herself a lifelong bachelorette, shared, “I never thought I’d get married, but after meeting Josh, I realized I couldn’t let him go.”

The Christian exchanged traditional vows, with Chenoweth clarifying, “But I’m not saying ‘obey!’”