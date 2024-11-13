Prince Andrew's desperate bid to keep Royal lodge for THIS reason

Prince Andrew is fighting to keep his home, Royal Lodge, despite King Charles wanting him to move out after cutting off his financial assistance.



According to Royal experts, the “disgraced” Duke of York is desperate to keep the property so that he would pass it on to his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Andrew recently lost his £1 million annual allowance after the monarch cut him off but the Duke has refused to vacate the property, claiming he has money to maintain his residence.

Speaking on Sun’s Royal Exclusive, royal correspondent Sarah Hewson said, "It's a big place, its a 30 bed mansion and it's falling into disrepair.”

"What does Andrew need all that space for?” she asked, adding, "He's adamant he's got a cast iron lease until 2078 which will be beyond his lifetime but he clearly wants to hand it to his daughters."

To this, another royal expert, Chris Ship, added, "A sibling is not going to be as forgiving as a mother would, such as the late Queen.”

"I think Andrew was always going to have a difficult time when there was a change of reign. That is kind of playing out in front of us now.

"The King is probably thinking that reputationally Andrew is 'damaged goods', he's not a working royal either so does he really need £1 million a year and a massive mansion."