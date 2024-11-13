Leonardo DiCaprio treats himself with Mexican getaway on 50th birthday

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, recently jetted off to Mexico to celebrate his milestone 50th birthday.

The Oscar-winning actor was spotted boarding a private jet in Los Angeles with 26-year-old Ceretti and his mother, Irmelin.

According to Daily Mail, the celebratory getaway follows a star-studded birthday bash held over the weekend at a private Hollywood Hills estate.

The American actor got dressed casually for the trip as he sported black sweatpants, a hooded sweatshirt and a printed white shirt.

Meanwhile, Ceretti opted for comfort in vibrant green and yellow sweats, complemented by a sleek bun and minimal accessories, as per the outlet.

As for Irmelin, the Titanic star's mother, she kept her look relaxed with loose-fitting trousers and a blue sweater.

As per the publication, DiCaprio’s lavish birthday festivities over the weekend included 500 high profile guests, such as Brad Pitt, Katy Perry and Paris Hilton.

Furthermore, attendees enjoyed music by DJ Meel, Telmont champagne, and birthday cake, while for privacy, guests were provided stickers to cover their phone cameras, as per the outlet.

Following the party, the Wolf Of Wall Street's actor hosted a birthday dinner with close friends, including Tobey Maguire, at Stella Ristorante in West Hollywood.

It is pertinent to mention that DiCaprio and Ceretti, who first connected at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, have been romantically linked since August.