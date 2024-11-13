John Krasinski crowned as 2024's ‘Sexiest Man Alive'

John Krasinski, who is best known for his role in famous sitcom The Office, has been named as People Magazine’s 2024 "Sexiest Man Alive”.

According to People, the 45-year-old actor’s name was revealed in a surprised announcement made by Stephen Colbert on his talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday evening.

Krasinski, who had a brief Marvel cameo as Mr Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, reacted to the surprising announcement.



The A Quiet Place actor explained as he joked about it, saying, “The only person I slipped and told was, the day we did the shoot, I went to Matt Damon’s birthday party.”

Krasinski, who has been married to the Oppenheimer actress Emily Blunt since 2010, continued, “When I walked in, yep, name drop, don’t worry about it when I walked in, he was having such a good birthday, and I was late to the party."

"And he was like ‘oh, man, why are you late? For what?’ and I was like, ‘People’s Sexiest!”

Krasinski has taken the title from Greys Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey, who was crowned the 2023's "Sexiest Man Alive".