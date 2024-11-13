Meghan Markle to put an end to cold war with Royal family: ‘Needs to swallow pride’

Meghan Markle has realized that in order to build a reputation in the US, she needs to rebuild relationships with the members of the Royal family.



According to Closer Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex has decided to swallow her “pride” and extend olive branches to Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla.

This comes after it was revealed that the parents of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have purchased a luxury property in Portugal last month.

Hence, a source told the publication, “The good news in that she and the kids can make their Portugal home a base and she can fly over to the UK for a few hours with Harry to make her presence felt.”

“Times are different now,” the insider continued. “Meghan realises that she and Harry can’t go on with this cold war and that she needs to swallow her pride.”

“Yes, at times certain snubs have felt very personal, but she’s worked hard to move past that. She admits that her public image could use some work, but she doesn’t see it as an impossible job.

“She just hopes that her ‘forgiveness’ will be reciprocated and that she gets the outcome that she wants from all of this. Only time will tell.”