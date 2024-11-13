Chris Evans 'excited' to start family with wife Alba Baptista

Chris Evans has expressed his desire to start a family with his wife, Alba Baptista.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the 43-year-old actor was asked if he'll become a "superhero" dad one day, like his Red One co-star Dwayne Johnson.

"Yeah, I hope so. Yeah, absolutely," Chris replied. "The title of dad is an exciting one."

Recently, in an interview with People magazine, Chris previously admitted that "building a family" is one of his long-term ambitions.

"Wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared,” the Hollywood star told the outlet.

For those unversed, Chris tied the knot with actress Alba in an intimate ceremony at their Boston-area home in September 2023 after a year of dating.