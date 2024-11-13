Real reason why Ben Affleck 'eager' to finalize divorce with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is reportedly eager to finalize the divorce proceedings with Jennifer Lopez.

Revealing the reason, an insider told DailyMail that the 52-year-old filmmaker is "over the constant questions about J.Lo."

"He may always look it when he is out and about is that photographers are constantly asking about 'J.Lo this', and 'J.Lo that’,” said the confidant.

The source added that Ben wants to move on, but the delay in the divorce proceedings is stressful for him.

“He just wants to move on...hence the divorce," the source told the outlet. “This whole divorce is dragging on too which has him a bit stressed.”

"Ben is not miserable," a tipster added.

An insider also disclosed that Ben is "glad she(Jennifer) is focusing on herself. He is glad she's doing red carpets and looking glamorous."

For the unversed, Jennifer officially filed for divorce from Ben in August 2024 after two years of marriage.