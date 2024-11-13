 
Geo News

Real reason why Ben Affleck 'eager' to finalize divorce with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024 after two years of marriage

By
Web Desk
|

November 13, 2024

Real reason why Ben Affleck eager to finalize divorce with Jennifer Lopez
Real reason why Ben Affleck 'eager' to finalize divorce with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is reportedly eager to finalize the divorce proceedings with Jennifer Lopez.

Revealing the reason, an insider told DailyMail that the 52-year-old filmmaker is "over the constant questions about J.Lo."

"He may always look it when he is out and about is that photographers are constantly asking about 'J.Lo this', and 'J.Lo that’,” said the confidant.

The source added that Ben wants to move on, but the delay in the divorce proceedings is stressful for him.

“He just wants to move on...hence the divorce," the source told the outlet. “This whole divorce is dragging on too which has him a bit stressed.”

"Ben is not miserable," a tipster added.

An insider also disclosed that Ben is "glad she(Jennifer) is focusing on herself. He is glad she's doing red carpets and looking glamorous."

For the unversed, Jennifer officially filed for divorce from Ben in August 2024 after two years of marriage.

Campbell 'Pookie', Jett Puckett share glimpse of new born baby girl video
Campbell 'Pookie', Jett Puckett share glimpse of new born baby girl
Kristin Chenoweth opens up about marriage with husband Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth opens up about marriage with husband Josh Bryant
Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden after prolonged estrangement
Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden after prolonged estrangement
Prince Andrew's desperate bid to keep Royal lodge for THIS reason
Prince Andrew's desperate bid to keep Royal lodge for THIS reason
Angelina Jolie brings classic style to 'Maria' premiere night in NYC
Angelina Jolie brings classic style to 'Maria' premiere night in NYC
Prince Harry holds out hope for healing rift as King Charles prepares to cut him out
Prince Harry holds out hope for healing rift as King Charles prepares to cut him out
Kendall Jenner stuns fans with new look, bids farewell to blonde locks
Kendall Jenner stuns fans with new look, bids farewell to blonde locks
Meghan Markle ultimate ‘jam' plan to win back Hollywood video
Meghan Markle ultimate ‘jam' plan to win back Hollywood