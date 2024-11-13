Emily Blunt reacts to John Krasinski's ‘Sexiest Man Alive' title

John Krasinski, who has recently been named the 2024’s “Sexiest Man Alive” by People, shared the response of his wife and actress, Emily Blunt, upon hearing the news.

In an interview with People Magazine, the 45-year-old actor said that his wife, whom he has been married since 2010, was very excited.

“There was a lot of joy involved,” The Office actor said of Blunt's reaction.

He went on to say that the Oppenheimer actress also joked that she “would print off the cover and use it as wallpaper”.

The A Quiet Place actor, who took the title from Greys Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey, also revealed that he was confused after learning the news.

Krasinski, who will soon reprise his titular CIA analyst role for a Jack Ryan franchise film, said that he experienced “immediate blackout” after hearing “Sexiest Man Alive” report.

“That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’” the IF actor said, adding, “And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”