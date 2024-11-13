Kate Middleton, Prince William issue statement as they make special announcement

Kate Middleton and Prince William issued a statement to make an exciting announcement after confirming that the Princess of Wales will host her fourth Together at Christmas Carol Service.



The couple dropped a video of the invitations for the event being made on their official Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

“Something exciting is coming,” they wrote in the caption. “The invitations are fresh off the press for this year’s Together At Christmas Carol Service, which will be returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 6 December.”

“We can’t wait for you to join us too! Tune in on @itv and @itvxofficial on Christmas Eve,” William and Kate added.



Members of the Royal family, including Kate and William's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are expected to attend.