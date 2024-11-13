Buckingham Palace releases new statement amid Queen Camilla health scare

Buckingham Palace made a special announcement, revealing that Queen Camilla has resumed her public duties after a brief health-related hiatus.



The Queen Consort stepped back from Royal duties after she was diagnosed of “seasonal chest infection” and did not attend the Festival of Remembrance and Cenotaph Parade.

However, the palace shared photos of the Queen attending the reception for The Booker Prize Foundation at Clarence House.

“Many congratulations to Samantha Harvey on having won the Booker Prize Award 2024 with your brilliant novel, Orbital!” the captioned read, signed by Camilla.

The Palace further added, “Earlier today, The Queen welcomed shortlisted authors to Clarence House to congratulate them ahead of the winner being announced this evening.”



While Camilla has resumed her duties, the Palace shared that Camilla will skip an upcoming special screening of Ridley Scott's Gladiator remake.

They also claimed that “some small adjustments” have been made to King Charles’ wife’s schedule to “protect and prioritise her continued recovery.”