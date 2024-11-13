 
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley showcase happiness after ‘long time' desire comes true

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley welcomed their newborn son on October 17, 2024

November 13, 2024

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are “settling” into their roles after becoming parents for the first time.

A source who is close to the couple candidly shared with People how the Barbie actor and her husband are maintaining their schedule after becoming parents.

"They waited a long time to get pregnant,” the insider began by saying, “so it was almost unbelievable when the baby actually arrived.”

Meanwhile, the source shared insight into the changes that the couple is facing and told the publication, "They’ve both been settling into being parents. They’re homebodies so it’s been lovely to spend the time just them, at home with him."

However, the name of The Suicide Squad actor’s son has yet to be revealed.

Before concluding, the tipster revealed that the couple is “so happy," as they welcomed their son on October 17, 2024, after eight years of marriage.

Previously, during an interview with The Sunday Times, Ackerley was inquired about how the duo is managing their hectic schedule in between personal and professional lives.

At the time, "[We spend] 24 hours a day [together], It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing," he responded.

For those unversed, Robbie and Ackerley met on the set of Suite Française in 2013, and the pair tied the knot in a private ceremony in Australia on December 18, 2016.

