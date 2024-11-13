Prince William marks the start of something new with Kate Middleton

Prince William’s shift into a new era of his life has just been brought to light.

A conversation surrounding this happened on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive, with reporter Bronte Coy and broadcaster Sarah Hewson, as well as ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship.

This three-way chat began by dubbing Remembrance Day, a ‘new era’ for the Windsors, and even their ‘Superbowl moment’.

The three experts also went as far as to made some observations about the future king and Ms Hewson was the first to break her silence and say, “We’re seeing William at the most relaxed we’ve seen him all year.

“He talked about his love for the continent of Africa, said it was where he went to seek comfort as a teenager, it was where he went to propose to his wife, it’s also where the idea for the Earthshot Prize was born, because he was inspired by some of the projects he saw in Namibia and Tanzania back in 2018.”

In this moment she noted that, “We’ve seen him relax. This is what they describe as his ‘Superbowl moment’ - the Earthshot Prize awards.

“There he was, literally wearing shoes made by one of the Earthshot Prize winners, biodegradable shoes. And a Prince of Wales checked blazer which was bought from a vintage shop.”

“He was talking about the children, he was talking about Catherine, he seemed to be much more at peace after an extremely difficult year.”

Even Mr Ship had similar sentiments and said, “After a very difficult year, he’s gone away to this project, which again, has been a very successful one. He felt able to talk about Kate in which he hasn’t before. He does seem a bit more relaxed, self-assured and ready.”

Before the conversation concluded Ms Hewson also offered a second round of thoughts and added that the prince seemed “much more willing to speak than we’ve heard him. Much less guarded then we might have expected.”