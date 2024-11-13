Queen Camilla addresses health concerns after resuming Royal duties

Queen Camilla addressed her health concerns after returning to Royal duties following chest infection, due to which she took a brief break from work.



The Queen attended The Booker Prize Foundation at Clarence House and assured her well-wishers that she is "on the mend,” as per Daily Mail.

“I’m obviously getting much better, bit of sort of coughing going on,” the Queen said, adding that she “really wanted to come” to the event despite health issues.

King Charles’ wife also revealed that she still has symptoms from the infection, noting that these infections always take a bit of time to get rid of.

“I’m on the mend, these things always take a bit of time to get rid of,” Camilla told American author Percival Everett. “You think you got rid of it, they just sort of hang on for a bit.”

The Buckingham Palace also confirmed that the Queen has resumed her duties as they shared pictures from the event on their social media.

“Many congratulations to Samantha Harvey on having won the Booker Prize Award 2024 with your brilliant novel, Orbital!” they captioned the post, signed by “Camilla R.”

They further added, “Earlier today, The Queen welcomed shortlisted authors to Clarence House to congratulate them ahead of the winner being announced this evening.”

While Camilla has resumed her duties, the Palace shared that Camilla will not accompany King Charles at an upcoming special screening of Ridley Scott's Gladiator remake.