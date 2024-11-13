Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti pose with 'Citadel' season 2 crew

Priyanka Chopra introduces daughter Malti to 'Citadel' world

Priyanka Chopra is keeping a smooth balance between work and life as shooting for the second season of Citadel begins.

The actress, 42, just announced the return via an Instagram post where the crew for the new season was seen dining out as filming begins for the American show.

The mother-of-one was also seen accompanied by her two-year-old daughter Malti Marie, whose face was hidden with a white heart emoji throughout the slider post.

Priyanka, who stars alongside Richard Madden in the spy action series, also paid a long tribute to the crew.

"In my job, nothing is possible without the people you are surrounded by at work, who support you in every project. They literally can make or break the experience for an actor. Of course, each project comprises of hundreds of people contributing to the crew, especially this one, boasting of a massive crew of 400+," the female lead captioned the post.

The actress went on give every creative mind behind the project a shoutout.

"this is my magical team of Citadel S2. (Some missing) From hair, make up , wardrobe , management transport, assistants, child care , I would not have been able to see the end in sight for this year, (2 movies and a whole season) if it wasn’t for you all propping me up. So thank you again!"

She concluded the post saying, "And let’s finish filming this season with a BANG‼️"

The first season of the show featured Priyanka and Richard Madden as Citadel agents Nadia Sinh and Masaon Kane respectively. Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville also played key role in the six-episode espionage drama.