'Euphoria' season three big update revealed

After a long wait, HBO has confirmed that season three of Euphoria will air in January 2025.



Casey Bloys, the network's head, shared the update after rumours of delays dogged the series.

"We are shooting 'Euphoria,'" the head honcho said, noting the shooting will begin almost exactly after the premiere of season two three years ago.

"I think we have a start date, mid to late January. Nothing's changed. Somebody said something online, and then this whole thing started."

"We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We're happy. We're moving ahead. All of the actors are in the show," he continued.

Recently, scores of stars in the show took up different projects, sparking concerns among the series fanbase about whether the series was further delayed.

But Casey assured that this was in line with what they were planning, saying, "I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars.

"And they have various projects that they are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed," adding, "It's eight episodes," he said.

