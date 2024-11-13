Meghan Markle scared of what time will tell in the UK: ‘Knows her image needs work'

Meghan Markle’s openness to try and bury the hatchet with Buckingham Palace has just become a topic of great discussion.

It started with an insider getting candid with Closer magazine about what the Duchess’ hopes are for this ‘cold war’ her husband has with his family.

Reportedly, she is ready to “swallow her pride” in order to try and make amends, not to mention they now have a pad in Portugal which allows easy access to and from the UK, for the royal as well as her kids.

All in all, the insider began their admission by saying, “Meghan is stepping into 2025 with a sense of optimism and intention. She sees it as the perfect time to turn the page and make a fresh start.”

“Yes, at times certain snubs have felt very personal, but she’s worked hard to move past that.”

The insider also noted that while, “She admits that her public image could use some work, but she doesn’t see it as an impossible job.”

“She just hopes that her ‘forgiveness’ will be reciprocated and that she gets the outcome that she wants from all of this. Only time will tell,” they added before signing off.