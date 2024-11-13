South Korean actor Song Jae-rim found dead in Seoul apartment

South Korean actor Song Jae-rim has died at age 39.

The former model-turned-actor was found dead in his Seoul apartment when his friend came to meet him for lunch, per CNN and The Korea Herald.

A two-page note was also recovered from the property, Seoul Seongdong police told CNN, adding that there was no sign of foul play on site.

“Our initial investigation so far, has revealed no signs of criminal activity,” the police said.

“Since the family did not want an autopsy, we will proceed with transferring the deceased to his family’s custody.”

Jae-rim's made his debut in the 2009 movie Actresses and went on to star in the 2012 drama Moon Embracing the Sun as well as 2014 reality show We Got Married.

He also appeared in series like Two Weeks, Unkind Ladies, and Queen Woo. He previously starred as the lead in action-comedy film Get Rich, which started post-production in late September.

The late actor’s funeral will be held on November 14.