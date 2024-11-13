Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's 'intense' obsession with 'Wicked' gets highlighted

Its believed that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s friendship ended up getting stronger while filming and promoting Wicked.

On November 12, during the interview with Tony Fly and Symon’s SiriusXM Hits 1 LA, the co-stars candidly shared how they are keeping the memories of their forthcoming movie alive, permanently.

At the time, the Thank U, Next singer revealed that while filming they have gotten the same tattoos to commemorate the movie, some of them they can show but “some are secret.”

Also, Erivo noted the musical duet of the singers, For Good and shared insight into the same tattoo of poppy and said, “We have ‘For Good’ on our palms.”

Moreover, the Wicked’s Elphaba, who is portrayed by Erivo, showed the tattoo of her dialogue, "Maybe some of us are just different."

Additionally, she went on to say, “I have my hat and my broom.”

“I have Glinda from the 1901 original L. Frank Baum book,” Grande chimed in.

Before concluding, she reflected upon when the producer, Jon M. Chu, called them “hardcore” and “intense” for having many tattoos of the movie, and also recalled his reaction by saying, "He was like, 'We're not even done yet,' I was like, 'Yeah. Should we not be doing this?

Wicked is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024.