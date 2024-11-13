 
Geo News

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's 'intense' obsession with 'Wicked' gets highlighted

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are starring in the musical fantasy movie 'Wicked'

By
Web Desk
|

November 13, 2024

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivos intense obsession with Wicked gets highlighted
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's 'intense' obsession with 'Wicked' gets highlighted

Its believed that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s friendship ended up getting stronger while filming and promoting Wicked.

On November 12, during the interview with Tony Fly and Symon’s SiriusXM Hits 1 LA, the co-stars candidly shared how they are keeping the memories of their forthcoming movie alive, permanently.

At the time, the Thank U, Next singer revealed that while filming they have gotten the same tattoos to commemorate the movie, some of them they can show but “some are secret.”

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivos intense obsession with Wicked gets highlighted

Also, Erivo noted the musical duet of the singers, For Good and shared insight into the same tattoo of poppy and said, “We have ‘For Good’ on our palms.”

Moreover, the Wicked’s Elphaba, who is portrayed by Erivo, showed the tattoo of her dialogue, "Maybe some of us are just different."

Additionally, she went on to say, “I have my hat and my broom.”

“I have Glinda from the 1901 original L. Frank Baum book,” Grande chimed in.

Before concluding, she reflected upon when the producer, Jon M. Chu, called them “hardcore” and “intense” for having many tattoos of the movie, and also recalled his reaction by saying, "He was like, 'We're not even done yet,' I was like, 'Yeah. Should we not be doing this?

Wicked is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024.

South Korean actor Song Jae-rim found dead in Seoul apartment
South Korean actor Song Jae-rim found dead in Seoul apartment
Demi Moore gets candid about 'privacy' around Bruce Willis' health
Demi Moore gets candid about 'privacy' around Bruce Willis' health
Meghan Markle's political plans come to light
Meghan Markle's political plans come to light
'Harry Potter' star recalls revisiting iconic sets from film series
'Harry Potter' star recalls revisiting iconic sets from film series
Doja Cat accidentally exposes her new album's track list titles?
Doja Cat accidentally exposes her new album's track list titles?
Tom Brady feels he 'screwed up' as a dad amid ex Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy
Tom Brady feels he 'screwed up' as a dad amid ex Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy
HBO boss defends J.K. Rowling amid her divisive views
HBO boss defends J.K. Rowling amid her divisive views
Karla Sofia Gascon responds to 'Emilia Pérez' audience's unexpected reaction
Karla Sofia Gascon responds to 'Emilia Pérez' audience's unexpected reaction