Demi Moore gets candid about 'privacy' around Bruce Willis' health

Demi Moore was married to Bruce from 1987 to 2000 and shares three daughter with ailing actor

November 13, 2024

Demi Moore got candid about "privacy" around ex-husband and legendary Hollywood actor Bruce Willis’s health.

For the unversed, the Die Hard actor was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia.

The 62-year-old actress, who was married to Bruce from 1987 to 2000, in an interview with Los Angeles Times opened up about the "privacy and secretiveness" around the ailing actor.

Demi, who remains a regular presence in actor's life, shared that once Bruce was diagnosed, the family felt able to share more about what was going on.

"It took some of the tension of uncertainty and trying to bridge between privacy and secretiveness," the actress explained.

"It is very private, but it was something that was trying to be held. So it opened up a pathway of much more ease and grace," she recalled.

Earlier in October, the actress revealed that the Wrong Place actor is “stable” amid his serious health battle during a live discussion at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

“You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is,” Demi told the audience during a live discussion at the event.

“But for where he's at, he is stable,” said the actress.

For those unversed, Demi was married to Bruce from 1987 to 2000 and has three daughters with him - Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30.

