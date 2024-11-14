‘Lonely' Meghan Markle embarks upon a brand new investment

The effects of Meghan Markle’s loneliness are reportedly culminating in a new bid to reach out to all those A-listers that once walked into the sidelines.

News about this has been brought forward by an inside source that is close to Closer magazine.

While speaking to the outlet they even went as far as to say, “Meghan has been meticulously curating gift packages filled with a selection of all her favourite things – and of course, plenty of her jam – to send to the who’s who of Hollywood.”

They also added that, “While there is no doubt it’s about promoting her American Riviera Orchard brand, it’s also about spreading goodwill and trying to remind people of her softer side.”

Plus, “With Christmas around the corner, Meghan sees it as the perfect time to try to rebuild connections and is determined not to start 2025 surrounded by negativity.”

A main reason for this has been hypothesized to be her increasing “loneliness” in the US. Many believe part of it is to “strengthen friendships.”

Before concluding the same insider also noted, “She’s sending them out to all her friends and acquaintances, and is willing to spend a fortune and a whole lot of time because she sees it as an investment in her relationships.”