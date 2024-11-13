HBO hails 'Game of Thrones' writer despite flak

George R.R. Martin was not a fan of House of the Dragon season two, but the HBO head says the network would still work with him.



It comes after the noted author, who often expresses his views on his personal blog, lashed out at the creative decisions the makers of season two took. However, he soon deleted the post after it created havoc on the internet.

HBO chief Casey Bloys responds to this, “We love George, obviously," adding, "George and Game of Thrones really changed the course of HBO, had a huge impact on it, so I want him to be happy. He's very important to me, to us."

He continues, "When we put shows together, we're in a marriage together, and marriages can be difficult. Especially when [House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal] is making creative decisions adapting work, it can be fraught, and like any marriage, sometimes it gets rocky.”

“Would I prefer that everybody get along and it goes well? Of course, but it's a creative process. It's always going to have its bumps, and it's to be expected,” the head honcho concludes.