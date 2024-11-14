Chris Evans shares excitement to celebrate upcoming festival with wife Alba

Chris Evans candidly shared that he is thrilled to celebrate his second Christmas with his wife Alba Baptista.

In a recent chat during the premiere of his forthcoming movie Red One, he spilled his holiday plans with Baptista as newlyweds.

“Well, so far we've only had one Christmas,” Evans told People. “This will be our second Christmas together as a married couple, so we're going to have to do the pinball.”

“As much as I love Christmas in Massachusetts with snow, she has her own traditions in Portugal. We're going to start doing the pinballing back and forth,” he discussed, sharing that he’s “excited to see what they have in store.”

However, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor revealed that this year he and Alba will celebrate the festivities in his home state, Massachusetts.

“We have a very busy schedule going on. She's about to start something in January. I'm doing something right now in Greece,” he added. “So just the amount of travel that we have, we're doing one more here in Massachusetts and then we'll start over there [in Portugal].”

It is pertinent to mention that Evans and Albagot married back in September 2023 and appeared first time as a couple at a party hosted by Evans' Marvel costar Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost.