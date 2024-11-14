 
Meghan Markle wants her Hollywood friends back during holidays

Meghan Markle is reaching out to her former friends in order to re-enter in Hollywood

November 14, 2024

Meghan Markle is reportedly trying to make amends with her former Hollywood pals.

The Duchess of Sussex, who broke off her friendship with Victoria Beckham in the early 2020’s, wants to get back into the A-lister’s good books.

As reported by Closer, the source said: “Meghan has been meticulously curating gift packages filled with a selection of all her favourite things - and of course plenty of her jam - to send to the who's who of Hollywood.

“While there's no doubt it's about promoting her American Riviera Orchard brand, it's also about spreading goodwill and trying to remind people of her softer side.

“With Christmas just around the corner, Meghan sees it as the perfect time to try to rebuild connections and is determined not to start 2025 surrounded by negativity. 

“She's been feeling increasingly lonely recently and wants to concentrate on strengthening friendships.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

