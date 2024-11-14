 
Geo News

Donald Trump will keep Prince Harry in US for British title

Prince Harry future and deportation concerns confronted by public

By
Web Desk
|

November 14, 2024

Prince Harry would not be deported from America by Donald Trump, voice Royal Family admirers.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently residing in California, is conjectured to leave the country after Trump’s digs deep into his drug confessions from memoir ‘Spare.’

Back in February, speaking on GB News, Trump told Nigel Farage: "We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied, they'll have to take appropriate action."

He added: "I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."

Now in a poll by the Mirror, netizens predict the contrary., saying that Trump won’t risk his relationship with the Royal Family by sending Harry out.

One reader stated: "Trump wants an honorary Knighthood. He won’t get that by interfering in the private business of the Royal Family."

Another echoed: "Harry won't be deported. It's not Trump’s style. A good relationship with the UK is more important to him," while a third voiced: "If officials now decide to have a look at the situation, I would say Trump will not intervene in Harry's interests."

