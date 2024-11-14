Queen Camilla talks about her ‘cough' after she ditches health concerns for event

Queen Camilla is updating admirers on her health after a severe chest infection.



Her Majesty, who met the Booker Prize finalists this week at the Garden Room at Clarence House, admitted that she is getting much better.

Speaking to the Chief Executive of the Booker Prize Foundation, Gaby Wood, the Queen said: I'm getting much better.”

Her Majesty added: "Bit of sort of coughing going on but I really wanted to be here."

This comes as Queen Consort Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, recently touched upon his mother’s drinking habits.

The ‘Cooking and the Crown’ writer revealed mother has never drunk gin in her life.

"Never drunk a glass of gin in her life," he told The Times in September. "Doesn’t smoke... Never seen her so much as tipsy,” says the 49-year-old.