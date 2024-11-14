Kim Kardashian reveals her pet peeve in mom Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian is getting candid about what she finds most frustrating in her mother Kris Jenner.

The reality star, 44, was speaking on iHeartRadio's What in the Winkler?! podcast when the conversation turned to what the momager is like as a grandmother.

"This is the one really frustrating thing that my mom does," Kardashian began. "My mom is like the most judgmental when it comes to snacks and candy. Then her house has every candy, ice cream — it's like a kid's heaven."

Kim—who shares daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, with her ex Kanye West—also recalled an example from recent days.

"So she invites us over and then my son went into a freezer last night to get—it's her birthday, so she has cake—and he goes, 'I don't want cake, I want an ice cream instead,' " the reality star recalled a moment from Kris' 69th birthday.

Jenner then watched as Kardashian's son ate the frozen treat and said, "Look at him eating the ice cream." Kardashian added, "I'm like, 'You have it and you're judging me?'"

"My mom judges me like I'm the worst because I allowed them to have an ice cream that they had at her house," Kardashian said.

A source close to the SKIMS founder recently spilled to People that the Kim's life revolves around her and West's four kids. The source also noted that Kardashian is "pretty much a single mom," as West, 47, is often "not around."