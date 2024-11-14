Priscilla makes surprising confession about ex Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley is still remembering the late singer years later, recently for his musical and acting journey.

Priscilla, 88, recently recalled watching the singer perform live only after nine years into her relationship with Elvis.

"You see all the girls lined up, all the fans going nuts, and I'm looking at this going, 'Wow,'" Priscilla, 79, told People about the taping of his '68 Comeback Special, which aired on NBC on December 3 in 1968.

"And he'd take his scarf off his neck and he'd give it to someone right there by the stage, and they would go crazy. It was really a treat. It was a trip, a great trip.”

"He was nervous because he hadn't appeared [on stage] in so long," said Priscilla. "People would think, ‘How could he be nervous? He’s Elvis Presley.' He was very nervous, but he did his homework. He would go and rehearse and rehearse and rehearse."

The iconic singer also tried his luck at acting but couldn't land an opportunity that really served his interests.

"One day he was reading a script, and he threw it across the room and said, ‘I’m not doing this,’” said Elvis’s longtime friend Jerry Schilling. “The Colonel loved Elvis and vice versa, but Elvis outgrew the Colonel.”

Priscilla recalled how the late singer "wanted to be in great movies, not the stupid movies that he did like Girls! Girls! Girls! That wasn't Elvis."

"Colonel did not get him really at all," she pointed. "That was hard for both Jerry and I, but you couldn't say anything to Colonel. You just had to keep quiet."

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley is streaming now.