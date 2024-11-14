Whoopi Goldberg explains why she 'can’t afford' to stop working on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg has said she "can't afford" to stop working on The View - the famous TV chat show she has been hosting since 2007.

During the latest episode of the ABC talk show, the 69-year-old actress said that she is "working for a living" and would quit the show if she had "all the money in the world."

“I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me, too. I work for a living,” said Whoopi.

“If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, okay? So, I'm a working person, you know?" she added.

"My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it's hard out there," the Sister Act star continued.

“I love what she [Ocasio-Cortez] did. Yay. We talk to people all the time who say, ‘This is what’s bothering me.’ But the thing that’s bothering everybody should not be the thing that puts 85 percent of other people in danger. I think that’s what we’re saying,” Whoopi explained.