Meghan Markle's reduced to being a ‘a little wife' to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has reportedly started to accept what it means to stay married to Prince Harry, despite reluctance.

Royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield made these comments about the Duchess, shortly after her video message to combat online child violence came out.

The conversation happened with ITV and featured a breakdown of body language and appearances, for those unversed.

Ms Schofield even started off by saying, “Watching that video, didn't it feel like Meghan was reluctantly accepting the role as second fiddle and she was allowing him the spotlight.”

‘I am wondering if that is their publicist saying 'they don't like the fact you wear the pants in the family, it's the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’,” she also hypothesized.

The host Kevin O'Sullivan also offered his two cents on the matter and added, “She is reduced to borrowing the late Queen's favourite phrase, all of her speeches began with 'my husband and I', it was a national joke in Britain.”

But “now Meghan has been reduced to borrowing it and reduces her to the role of a little wife really, taking second position.”