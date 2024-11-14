Glen Powell finally addresses dating rumours with Sydney Sweeney

Glen Powell finally addressed dating rumours with Anyone But You costar Sydney Sweeney.

The duo was rumoured to have an offscreen romance during the 2022 film’s shooting.

However, now during an interview with Vanity Fair, the 36-year-old actor while talking about the 27-year-old actress said, “I love her. She’s the greatest.”

“If you’re not having fun with this job, then I think you get burnt out.”

Powell, who was last seen in movie Twisters, explained, “We just had a really good time.”

While addressing his relationship with the Madame Web star further explained, “So we have just such a great friendship and really cheer for each other and it’s been a fun ride to do this thing together.”

The actor, who starred alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, also reflected on his experience in Hollywood before finding breakout success.

“As a struggling actor, there’s no harder place to live than being in Hollywood with nothing going on,” the actor recalled.

According to Powell, the currency of that town is how relevant one is and what person's last job is.

On the work front, Powell will be seen in The Running Man, which is set for release on Nov. 21, 2025.