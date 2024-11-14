 
Geo News

Glen Powell finally addresses dating rumours with Sydney Sweeney

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney both starred in 2023's rom-com ‘Anyone But You’

By
Web Desk
|

November 14, 2024

Glen Powell finally addresses dating rumours with Sydney Sweeney
Glen Powell finally addresses dating rumours with Sydney Sweeney

Glen Powell finally addressed dating rumours with Anyone But You costar Sydney Sweeney.

The duo was rumoured to have an offscreen romance during the 2022 film’s shooting.

However, now during an interview with Vanity Fair, the 36-year-old actor while talking about the 27-year-old actress said, “I love her. She’s the greatest.”

“If you’re not having fun with this job, then I think you get burnt out.”

Powell, who was last seen in movie Twisters, explained, “We just had a really good time.”

While addressing his relationship with the Madame Web star further explained, “So we have just such a great friendship and really cheer for each other and it’s been a fun ride to do this thing together.”

The actor, who starred alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, also reflected on his experience in Hollywood before finding breakout success.

“As a struggling actor, there’s no harder place to live than being in Hollywood with nothing going on,” the actor recalled.

According to Powell, the currency of that town is how relevant one is and what person's last job is.

On the work front, Powell will be seen in The Running Man, which is set for release on Nov. 21, 2025.

Meghan Markle's biggest and most unrecoverable blunder exposed
Meghan Markle's biggest and most unrecoverable blunder exposed
Whoopi Goldberg explains why she 'can't afford' to stop working on 'The View'
Whoopi Goldberg explains why she 'can't afford' to stop working on 'The View'
Whoopi Goldberg bashes bakery incident leaving her ‘refused service' due to politics
Whoopi Goldberg bashes bakery incident leaving her ‘refused service' due to politics
Nicole Kidman wants to work with THIS Hollywood icon
Nicole Kidman wants to work with THIS Hollywood icon
'Office' star Kate Flannery comes in defense of John Krasinski after his latest win
'Office' star Kate Flannery comes in defense of John Krasinski after his latest win
Paul Mescal shares wild bet with Ridley Scott that sparked major clash on Gladiator II set
Paul Mescal shares wild bet with Ridley Scott that sparked major clash on Gladiator II set
Donald Trump will keep Prince Harry in US for British title
Donald Trump will keep Prince Harry in US for British title
Josh O'Connor admits struggles portraying Prince Charles in ‘The Crown'
Josh O'Connor admits struggles portraying Prince Charles in ‘The Crown'