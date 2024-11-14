Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate King Charles’ birthday with sweet tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton have marked cancer-stricken King Charles’ milestone birthday with special tribute on their social media.



Taking to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), the Prince and Princess of Wales dropped a photo of the King donning black shades along with a colourful garland.

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!” the couple captioned the photo of the monarch.

As per The Express, the picture of the monarch was taken on his recent trip to Samoa, as he could be seen in a joyous mood.

Buckingham Palace also celebrated Charles turning 76 with a special post for him on their social media accounts with a special portrait.

The Palace released a special birthday tribute to Charles, who turns 76 today, on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), along with a wish.

The portrait of the King, originally taken in April 2023 for his Coronation, featured him smiling in a navy blue pinstripe suit and azure patterned tie in the throne room.

"Wishing His Majesty The King a very Happy Birthday today,” they captioned the post.



