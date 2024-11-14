'Gladiator II' swings axe on huge Denzel Washington scene

Denzel Washington is sharing what was initially unknown, that a scene of his was cut from the upcoming Gladiator.



The scene in question had him kissing a man. “I actually kissed a man in the film but they took it out, they cut it,” he said.

When Gayety, a news outlet, asked him why this was axed from the final cut. The two-time Oscar winner’s answer was simple and blunt. “I think they got chicken.”

He further explained, “I kissed a guy full on the lips and I guess they weren’t ready for that yet,” adding, “I killed him about five minutes later. It’s ‘Gladiator.’ It’s the kiss of death.”

In the particular scene, The Post was told by an insider that it was filmed, but “it wasn’t a sexy kiss.”

It’s not the first time a scene like this was cut from Gladiator II. This was also happened with the movie’s lead star, Paul Mescal.

The Normal People actor previously told Cinema Blend that his kiss on Pedro Pascal’s forehead was also axed.

“I didn’t tell Ridley I was gonna do it,” he said. “And then I was nervous after we did it because I thought he was going to ******** hate it. So I nervously go over the radio being like, ‘Ridley? Did you like the kiss on the forehead? Yay or nay?’”

"So I don’t know where it got lost in the edit, but I trust this man entirely, though. How he cuts his films,” Paul said.

