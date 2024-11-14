Prince Harry’s biggest enemy finally allowing his return to Buckingham Palace?

The gatekeeper that has kept Prine Harry at arm’s length from his father has reportedly made some major plans regarding the King’s future, and it all seems to favor the prince.

News of this has been shared by royal editor Tina Brown, and according to her findings, the man nicknamed ‘The Wasp is “considering retirement’ and may finally forgo the title of “the king’s all-powerful private secretary and gatekeeper”.

For those unversed, this secretary in question is Clive Alderton who has been serving the royal for years now.

At the age of 57, he has also been known as an “avowed” enemy of Prince Harry, according to OK magazine, and his decision may help “create a new, friendlier path for negotiations with Harry.”

However, it is important to note that no plans have been set in motion regarding a potential return to royal duties.

In the eyes of Ms Brown, regardless of all other things this may be just what the Royal Family ‘needs’.

She explained her reasons and admitted, “Despite the passing of years, there is still a gaping Harry-shaped hole in the depleted royal line-up.”

“As a veteran of two military tours in Afghanistan and founder of Invictus, the substantive charity that brings hope through competitive sports events for injured vets, the Duke of Sussex, now stripped of his military honors, surely deserved a place on the balcony.”

All in all, before signing off she also added, “The British nation needs his human touch and so does his ailing father.”